South Kashmir bears brunt of violence; 139 killed in 8 months

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 25:
The four districts of south Kashmir have witnessed a higher level of militancy-related violence in the first eight months of this year with 139 deaths.
According to data, at least 263 persons—civilians, militants and forces’ personnel—were killed in militancy-related incidents across the Valley in first eight months this year.
Of 263 causalities, south Kashmir’s four districts—Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam—have borne the maximum brunt of violence with highest 139 deaths witnessed in the region alone.
This is followed by three districts of north Kashmir—Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara—with nearly 88 casualties till August this year, as per the figures.
The three central Kashmir districts Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal have recorded 26 deaths due to militancy-related violence.
At least 10 persons including six army men, a civilian and three militants were also killed in Jammu region during last eight months.
According to figures, of 263 deaths in past eight months, 130 were militants killed in encounters with forces in the Valley and along the Line of Control (LoC).
Of 130 militant deaths, statistics reveal, 61 militants of various outfits including Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Ansar-Gazwat-ul-Hind and ISJK were killed in south Kashmir.
North Kashmir districts followed with 56 militant deaths, central Kashmir with 10 militant killings and three militants killing in Jammu region till August this year.
About 68 civilians were killed in different violence related incidents across Valley.
The highest number of civilian deaths (49), according to data, took place in south Kashmir districts alone. 13 civilians were killed in north Kashmir districts, five in central Kashmir and one in Jammu respectively.
In south Kashmir, sources said, most of the civilians were either killed in forces firing on protestors near gunfight sites while some were killed in cross firing between militants and troops.
People have been coming near gunfight sites and engaging forces in clashes and this trend continues to prevail in south Kashmir.
Sources said some civilians were also killed by masked gunmen at their homes—like in Hajin area of Bandipora and a certain area of south Kashmir.
According to figures, police have suffered higher casualties than Army and paramilitary CRPF this year.
In past eight months, at least 35 policemen, higher than last year’s 32 fatalities, five paramilitary CRPF personnel and 25 army men were killed in Kashmir.
The slain policemen include cops and eight Special Police Officers (SPOs).
The SPOs also work with counter-militancy wing of police - the Special Operations Group of police -- in the state.
Of 35 slain policemen, highest 19 were killed in south Kashmir districts followed by 10 in central Kashmir and six in north Kashmir, as per the data.
Of five CRPF men killed this year, four were killed in south Kashmir and one in central Kashmir.
This year, a police officer said, majority of the cops have been killed either at homes or at susceptible locations while only a few were killed in anti-militancy operations.
The figures state that Army has suffered higher casualties in north Kashmir.
Of 25 army causalities, the highest 13 took place in north Kashmir and six each died in militancy violence in south Kashmir and Jammu.
