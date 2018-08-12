South Asia’s geopolitical uncertainties

The South Asian politics predominantly comes under the influence of the external forces such as the U.S., Russia and China
Sheikh Shabir
The South Asian region has become a hub of thorny troubles. They include the changing dynamics of America and China’s relations, the changing dynamics of American and Russian relations with India and Pakistan and China’s rising influence in the region.
Similarly, there are some major concerns like Kashmir(involving India and Pakistan) and Afghanistan- the two issues if left unresolved, can lead to world war.
The present political context of South Asia necessitates the understanding of these sore troubles confronting the region. There is a pressing need of a serious endeavor from the major powers and the other stakeholders to put a stop to the prevailing uncertainties before they take a nasty turn and reach the point of no return. The adhoc manipulation of events as they come or adherence to predetermined goals can practically prove disastrous.
In the words of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy,“Mankind must put an end to war - or war will put an end to mankind.”
After the Trump administration announced some drastic military aid cuts for Pakistan, the U.S.- Pakistan relations have soured. The US recently warned the International Monetary Fund not to bailout Pakistan. Such an approach will further worsen the ties between the two countries.
Since Pakistan is strategically vital for America’s policy of containing China, the strained ties can tip the scale in China’s favour at the cost of America’s interests.
To compensate for the economic loss, Pakistan has been wooing China and Russia. China has already heavily invested in Pakistan through China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a part of China’s ambitious project called One Belt One Road (OBOR).
Russia and Pakistan are upgrading their relations as defence partners and trying to combine their efforts to fight the non-state actors. Russia and America do not enjoy good ties while the U.S. and China also have never inched closer as strategic partners.
This scenario is a bad omen for South Asia. A miscalculation here may lead to a catastrophe to bring devastation to the region.
Speaking of the trump administration, it has shown willingness to come closer to India as its defence partner and to see India in a new and more assertive role in its Indo-pacific policy and Afghan policy.
Meanwhile, India’s strategic ties with china, Pakistan (India’s two border neighbours) and Russia have nosedived in view of India’s inclination towards the west with respect to its defence and trade policies.
Relations between India and Pakistan are also strained due to Kashmir conflict, a bone of contention between the two countries.
Amid these shifting relations and the fog of uncertainties, no clear alliances are visible. Russia would find it very difficult to alienate India which has still deeper engagement in the field of defence because most of the defence equipment and technology still remain Russian.
India too has come interested in forging new defence deals with Russia, which is its old partner. India does not want to lose this partner. That is evidenced by the signing of a $500 billion deal to buy the $400 air defence system from Russia. Perhaps India would not like to see Russia and Pakistan inching closer at its cost.
India’s decision to purchase air defence from Russia was not liked by the U.S. The U.S. imposes sanctions on the countries which go for any defence deals with Russia.
Meanwhile, the U.S. would not be comfortable if it breaks ties with Pakistan in spite of its displeasure at Pakistan for not doing much to curb the non-state actors which the U.S.believes operate against it in Afghanistan from Pakistani soil. U.S does not have alternative routes to operate in Afghanistan and the U.S.-Iran tensions would surely make the U.S. more dependent on Pakistan for the supply routes.
On the other hand, Indo-U.S. relations face some roadblocks. Both have sued each other in WTO on many issues. Moreover, India is willing to involve Russia in its Indo-pacific policy which runs counter to the American policy of forming close allies and containing china.
All this leaves South Asia in a volatile situation with two nuclear powers in the shape of India and Pakistan. These two neighbouring countries have been at each other's throat since their independence from the British rule in 1947.
They are alarmingly engaged in arms race at the cost of their economy and welfare. They have already fought three wars over their claims over Kashmir in entirety with former U.S. President Bill Clinton saying he was worried the next clash might lead to nuclear war. They often remain engaged in border skirmishes and in dismal diplomatic ties.
The ceasefire agreement of 2003 between India and Pakistan is continuously violated, leading to civilian and military casualties on both sides of the Line of Control, the military line dividing the former princely state of Jammu Kashmir into two parts- one under India and the other under Pakistan.
It is to be noted that the Kashmir conflict has impacted China - Pakistan ties, Afghan geopolitics and the regional integration in the south Asian region.
While China does not support India’s stand over Kashmir, the other external powers have always opted to stay out of the conflict by taking no sides.Therefore, Pakistan - China ties are sweet while China- India ties are sour.
In view of the U.S. fears about China’s geopolitical objectives, China may see no strong reason to support Pakistan beyond some extent and seek enmity of the U.S. with which it has trade and investment relations.
Meanwhile, amid the changing power equations and with tension intact, the region continues to boil and enhance arms race. The first casualty is the peace and development. Peace and progress is only possible if the external powers play a positive role and not prefer their own interests at the region' expense.
Since that role is missing, no regional integration takes place and the region continues to lose at the economic and political fronts.
A kind and constructive role by the external powers is a primary prerequisite for the regional integrity and peace in South Asia.
The sore troubles which have plagued the south Asian region need immediate attention and early redressel. Once that is done, the uncertainties will end. The region can progress and prosper.