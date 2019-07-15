Soura vegetable vendor slips into drain, dies

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 38-year-old vegetable vendor died after slipping into a drain at Buchpora area of Soura on Sunday afternoon. His body was later retrieved out by the locals.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Yusuf of Umerhair locality. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon after he was clearing silt from the drain along with his elder brother Muhammad Habibullah.

Both brothers slipped into the drain, however Yousuf died on the spot due to suffocation and Habibullah was rescued by the locals and shifted to SKIMS, Soura.

Sameer Ahmad, a local said that both brothers were cleaning the silt from the drain passing close to their house.

“At around 12 noon, we heard cries from the spot and within no time people were seen rushing to the spot for help. One of them was rescued but another died due to suffocation inside the drain,” Ahmad said.

He said Yousuf was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. However Habibullah is out of danger, he said.