Soura, Safa Kadal qualify for play offs

By Shuja Kamili:
Ajman: On a partial cloudy day on February 22, 2019 here at Ajman cricket ground, 30 kms from Dubai a total of four matches were played among different teams in both groups. In two must win games, Soura Qalandars and Safa Kadal stars qualified for play offs thus knocking out BukerKadal Badshah and KINGS XI Sangam in a major upset. In other two matches, Razay Kadal and Char E Sharif win their match convincingly.
KINGS XI SANGAM conquered by Soura Qalandars
In a major upset, SQ not only defeated KXIS by big margin of 61 runs but also shunted them out of ongoing KSL tournament.
After winning the toss and elected to field, KXIS bowled exceptionally economical bowling and didn’t allow SQ openers to bat freely. Though SQ surprised everyone by sending Tawseef Bazaz to open the innings with Nadeem Hamdani. The pair added 58 runs in 9 overs. The runs were difficult to come given the accurate line and length bowling of KXIS. Sakib and Ubaid lone played decent knock, though runs didn’t come at choice or blistering pace, but they used common sense to stay on crease to wait for loose deliveries. At one point it appeared that SQ wont cross more than 120 runs but 37 runs in just two overs i.e.22 runs of Sanjay and 15 runs in final over from Muneeb brought cheers in SQ dug out. However, KXIS bowlers particularly Khalid, Aamir and Khaki were brilliant with swing, accuracy and pace. Khalid gave just 19 runs in his 4 overs and delivered a maiden over too. Aamir gave just 22 runs in 4 overs and a claimed a wicket. Khaki gave 28 runs and took a wicket. They were spot on with line and length. The fielders didn’t support bowlers fully as KXIS dropped 4 catches. Still they managed to restrict SQ total to 151 runs. While chasing a low total of 152 runs in absence of star batsman Mohsin Mattoo, who was serving a match ban, the KXIS batsmen fell like pack of cards. They lost 2 wickets in the first over. None of KXIS batsman tried to use basic cricket sense of building partnership or seek singles or doubles. They appeared in hurry to catch the waiting bus. They not only played irresponsible, rash and loose shots but also lacked the temperament, character and grace to stay on crease. They got tempted to hit the ball over the rope but crumbled.The batting collapse was brought by swing bowling of Zubair Makhdoomi in his first over. He ripped apart KXIS top batting order with his accurate line and length. He claimed 4 wickets in his 4 overs and just gave 15 runs. Yawar Bhat from other end also bowled well and kept pressure on KXIS batsmen. He gave just 17 runs in 4 overs and claimed a wicket too. Shakeel also Just gave 16 runs in 4 overs and claimed 2 wickets. Other bowlers of SQ were economical too given the brilliant start by Zubair as KXIS batsmen had no answers to his bowling. Eight players of KXIS couldn’t cross double digit score with 4 players out on duck. The entire team of KXIS was bundled out for 92 runs in 19th over much to the surprise of viewers, followers, fans and supporters who were left shell shocked, mum and speechless. It was a classic example of “brain fade” moments where entire team had no idea how to chase the low score. Such was the catastrophic performance that KXIS team couldn’t even score approximately 110 runs in total to at least qualify for play offs.Such despicable performance of KXIS from being at spot number one to out of tournament will be remembered for long time. Credit to team of SQ who played as unit and delivered when it was needed most. As of now, they top the chart in group B. Zubair Makhdoomi for his brilliant bowling of 4 wickets was declared MoM.
SafaKadal Stars narrowly beat BuherKadal Badshah
In a low scoring do or die photo finish contest between SKS &BKB, SKS held their nerves to win a scintillating match to qualify for play offs by just a wicket. With every wicket it was BKB and with every boundary it was SKS celebrating. The heart beats were going at irregular rate.
After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the BKB got to horrible start as they lost both their openers in just 2nd over of match at score of 5 runs. Shahid Dar and Suhail Qadri build partnership of 36 runs before fall of 3rd wicket. With 69 for loss of 5 wickets, things started to look terrible for BKB. Another partnership of 27 runs for 6th wicket ensured that BLB cross 100 mark. The wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Six players of BLB batting line up couldn’t cross double digit mark courtesy brilliant bowling attack by SKS bowlers led by Shabir Bhat, Zubair Shah, Lala & Mujib. All 4 bowlers were not only economical but took wickets also. Zubair took 3 wickets while Lala & Mujib took 2 each. Mujib gave just 18 runs in 4 overs. The whole team of BKB got out atscore of 123 runs in 19 overs. While chasing SKS lost Captain cum opener Mahoo on the first ball of game. However, Ovais and Faziq build slight partnership of 23 runs in 4 overs before fall of 2nd wicket. Then Faziq shared a partnership of 40 runs in 8 overs before fall of Shabir Bhat at score of 63 runs. But then 6 wickets fall in quick session including prize wicket of Faziq who scored 52 runs in 34 balls with 6*4s & 2*6s under tremendous pressure. With every fall of wicket and every boundary the match was going from one side to another side. With SKS at 106 for loss of 9 wickets in 15 overs and 17 still runs still needed, it looked more of BKB game than SKS. Six batsmen of SKS couldn’t cross to double digit figures courtesy great bowling by Suhail Qadri, Gowhar Shah and Furqan Rasool. Suhail gave just 22 runs in 4 overs. Gowhar & Furqan both claimed 3 wickets each. But the last two batsmen of SKS i.e. Faru and Zubair held their nerves to remain calm and composed and scored the remaining runs in 18th over with a super six by faru off bowling of Furqan Rasool and win the match by a wicket and ensured to qualify for play offs. Faru & Zubair were jointly declared MoM.
Razay Kadal Falcons beat Hokarsar Rangers
RKF continued their dominance in on going tournament by beating in form HKR by 5 wickets. Not that the loss will have much effect on HKR, but they lost the opportunity to top the group B.
After winning the toss and electing to bat HKR got off to quick start hitting 30 runs in just 3 overs. After fall of first wicket at score of 31 runs there was partnership of 48 runs in 6 overs between Bilal Wani and Veteran Amjad Khan.Bilal wani made 35 runs in 25 balls with 2*4s & 2*6s. Amjad Khan made 30 off 28 balls. But with 3 quick wickets of Idris, Amjad & Furqan, the score went to 119 for 5 in 15 overs. The team was rescued by Nadeem Reshi who built partnership of 51 runs with Umar Wali. The quick score of 37 runs by Nadeem in 21 runs with a six and 3*4s ensure that HKR put a decent total. Umar’s 19 off 7 balls took the score to 189 for loss of 9 wickets in allotted 20 overs. RKF used 7 bowlers. Abid Rajab proved most expensive gave away 46 runs in 3 overs while Vikas koul was most economical and just gave 23 runs in 4 overs. RKF chased the total with ease and at no point it appeared that game is going out of their hands. They maintained the required run rate consistently. The 3rd wicket partnership of 74 runs between Nikhil Dhar and Arif Bhat made thing easy for RKF. Nikhil scored 31 and Arif scored 38 runs. With 147 for 5 wickets in 16.2 overs, batsman Vikas Koul ensured that he takes the team to the comprehensive win. He stayed on crease till end and playedshots in all directions. He neither panicked not lost the focus till he played the winning stroke. Vikas scored 59 runs in just 23 balls with 8*4s & 2*6s. Vikas for his brilliant knock was declared MoM. HKR used seven bowlers but none could contain the RKF batsmen particularly Vikas Koul. Samiullah Najar proved most expensive giving away 43 runs in 3 overs while Abid Parrey and Idris Mir were most economical ones.
Char E Sharif Cavalry Beat Lalbazar lions
This proved a one-sided match with out of form LBL showing no resistance or will to win to break the losing streak.
CSC won the match with ease and put themselves in 2nd spot in group A and qualified for play offs. After winning the toss LBL invited CSC to bat first with the intention to chase the total. LBL bowling was just out of place to begin with. CSC put a total of 195 runs at loss of just 2 wickets. Captain Anzar Ashraf made 66 runs in 48 balls with 4*4s & 4*6s while Arif made 75 runs in just 34 balls with 5*4s & 6*6s. Both made the partnership of 139 runs in 12 overs. They played brilliant shots as LBL bowlers had no answers to their class batting. They scored all over the park. All 6 bowlers used by LBL proved expensive and failed to break the partnership. While chasing LBL lost their only hope Suhail Zaki in the 2nd over at score of just 13 runs. Then wickets start falling at regular intervals. None of the LBL batsman could build any stiff or threatening partnership or individual score. 7 players of LBL couldn’t cross double digits. The whole team got bundled out for 105 runs in 15.3 overs. The bowling of CSC was spot on giving no room to LBL batsmen to free their arms. Anzar was most economical bowler. He gave just 11 runs in 4 overs and took 2 wickets. Arif took 3 wickets and Usman took 2 wickets. Arif Ahmed for his brilliant batting and bowling was declared MoM.