Sound system malfunctions

Srinagar, Aug 15:

 The main August 15 function at SK cricket stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday was hampered due to a malfunctioning sound system.
The event was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar and presided over by Governor N N Vohra.
The audio system started to malfunction during the 'bhangra performance' by the men of paramilitary forces.
As the audio system could not be repaired, the other cultural performances had to be cancelled.
A senior official said the cause of the malfunctioning was being investigated and action will be taken if any official is found guilty of dereliction of duty.

 

 

