Sopore traders, locals protest against power shortage

Noor ul HaqSopore, Nov 14:
Braving rain and cold, residents of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against erratic power supply in the town from last many days.
Scores of people including local traders assembled at Iqbal Market Sopore and staged a protest demonstration against frequent power outages in the town.
The protesters raised slogans against the Power Development Department (PDD) and State Administration. They said that the department has failed to provide adequate electricity supply in parts of Sopore. The protesters threatened to prolong the protests if the electricity is not restored in the area at earliest.
While talking to Rising Kashmir President Beopar Mandal Sopore, Hashmatullah Hashimie said that from last week the frequent power outages in the Sopore town have affected the business as well as students who are preparing for their examinations. He said that certain areas of the town are completely without electricity from the last four days.
“We have time and again contacted the authorities for restoration of electricity in the town but they did not listen to our plea. There is no difference between metered and non metered areas of the town, villages are getting smooth power supply but our Sopore town is being neglected by the department,” Hashmie said.
He said that Nageenbagh, Noor Bagh, Krankshivan Colony, Iqbal Nagar, Arampora, Batpora, Main Chowk and other areas of town are facing acute power shortage.