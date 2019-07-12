Sopore traders, civil society protest against highway restrictions

July 12, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Traders, fruit growers and civil society members Friday held a protest demonstration at Sopore fruit mandi against the ban on civil traffic movement on Nashri- Qazigund stretch of Srinagar- Jammu highway for safe passage of Amarnath yatra convoys.

The protestors demanded revocation of order restricting the movement of civil vehicles on highway stretch.

They were holding placards and banners that read "we love yatris, yatris are our guests", "lift the ban on highway" and "save fruit industry of the valley".

The traders claimed that vegetables and varieties fruits, with less shelf life, get rot as trucks are halted pn the highway due to the restrictions.

The protesters said the restrictions have caused economic blockade and has affected the fruits and vegetable industry badly.

They appealed the government to devise a mechanism to ensure unhindered movement of the fruit and vegetable trucks on the highway.