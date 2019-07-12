Sopore traders, civil society protest against highway restrictions

July 12, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Traders, fruit growers and civil society members Friday held a protest demonstration at Sopore fruit mandi against the ban on civil traffic movement on Nashri-Qazigund stretch of Srinagar-Jammu highway for safe passage of Amarnath yatra convoys.

The protestors demanded revocation of order restricting the movement of civil vehicles on the highway stretch.

The traders claimed that vegetables and fruit varities with less shelf life get rotten as trucks are halted on the highway due to the restrictions.