Sopore traders accuse admin of negligence; DC holds darbar, listens to grievances

May 03, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Traders of Sopore have accused the district administration of neglecting the apple town and adjoining areas.

President Traders Federation Sopore Hashmatullah Hashmi said that seventy percent of the problems of the town are because of the negligence of Municipal Council Sopore. He has asked the DDC for necessary actions to address their concerns.

President of Industries and Commerce, Sopore Javaid Ahmad also criticized local authorities for negligence and ignorance. He said the administration is nonfunctional and it’s inaction is creating problems for the inhabitants of the town.

President Economic Alliance Haji Mohammad Ashraf Ganie alleged that ADC Sopore never comes out from his office and pays no attention to the problems of public. He added that the administration of sub-district hospital Sopore is also taking their responsibilities lightly.

In order to evoke the first-hand appraisal of public grievances, District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo chaired a public grievance darbar at Dak Bungalow Sopore where he listened to the public grievances. The camp marked the participation of various delegations, deputations and other representatives of the area.

Meanwhile, DDC gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also passed on spot directions to the concerned officers for redressal of various grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.

DDC also directed the officers to conduct field visits regularly so as to remain apprised about the problems faced by the people and the same can be projected before the administration for quick redressal.

OADC Sopore, SSP Sopore, Engineers of various line departments, district, and sectoral officers and various other concerned were present on the occasion.









