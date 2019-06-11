Sopore to Sadna Top MTB event held

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A mountain biking expedition from Sopore to Sadna Top and return was organized on Sunday in which 15 riders participated covering 174 kilometers while negotiating at an altitude of 10,200 ft height.

Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Biking Association (JKMBA) conducted the event to promote adventure sports besides supporting save forest cause. The event was also supported by Dhamna Adventure Holidays Unlimited, Forest Department (North Kashmir).

The riders were flagged off at Sopore by Managing Director Dhamna Adventure Bashir Ahmad Dhamna. The rider who completed the ride were Dr. Sheikh Tariq, Dr. Shuja Ul Bashir Naqashbandi, Dr. Omer Salim Akhter, Umer Nabi, Zahid Iqbal, Mohammad Younis Rather, Yasir Makhdoomi, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Wani, Rafiq Ahmad Mir, Shabir Dar, Mohammad Asif Bhat, Khalid Amin Bhat, Sunil Kumar and Riyaz Wani.

DFO, D.P. Singh was the chief guest on the occasion and congrates riders for completing the expedition especially uphill ride of 16 kms from Tee Pee to Sadna Top and said that forest department will provide future support for such events. Zahoor Ahmad and Shams Ul Haq were the guest on honours on the valedictory function, distributing prizes.

Young rider Rafiq Ahmad of Chattabal, Srinagar was declared as the ‘disciplined rider’.

Dr. Omar Salim Akhter presented vote of thanks to Dhamna Adventures, Forest Department, Shuja Alam and other people, who supports JKMBA during this expeditions.

President JKMBA, Rauf Tramboo hailed the riders for completing this expedition.