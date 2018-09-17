Sopore: The forgotten town

Since decades,the town has been deprived of basic amenities on modern lines
Umar Ali Dar
Sopore known as Suyyapur in ancient times is located in the north of Kashmir falls under the district Baramulla in Jammu Kashmir. It is around 45 km north-west of Srinagar.
Once called by popular name “ChotaLondon” or “Apple Town” for its beauty, culture and tradition indeed for business activities and the trade. But since decades it has been deprived of basic amenities on modern lines.
The town has been one of the largest and oldest subdivision of state with seven tehsil’s.
Due to negligence from all the civil and administrative sections, the town has become a pothole on the map. People suffer from basic amenities, if we start from Sangrama that’s the entrance to the town you will find it chocked with traffic for hours.
Since 1947, there has been no up gradation of roads, electricity, sanitation etc. Magdimization of roads has become a dream and potholes are every corner there to welcome you.
The busiest market popularly known as “Iqbal market” has almost become impossible to get through creating problems for students, employees and local commentators.
The vegetable vendors, commercial vehicles and Tonga walashave make local life miserable and have captured the entire town as the administration is in hibernation and keeps silence on these major issues.
The administration is yet to provide separate market for them to make traffic a bit ease.
Garbage has become a challenge for Municipal Council Sopore and a big problem is that there is no proper system to collect and sort waste in the town. There is been no damping sites and the waste has polluted the water bodies and wet land.
Unfortunately, despite Sopore’swater wealth the growing population and the mismanagement of waste has resulted in grave environmental challenges.
So far no place has been found to get dumping place and proper dumping of waste underlining the need for an urgent and comprehensive waste management strategy.
This tide of garbage had invited dangerous canines; bust stand Sopore has remained a main shelter to them. Many stray dog bite cases have been reported from time-to-time.
Notably river Jhelum, the main source of drinking water to town, has been neglected and tons of garbage waste findings its way into it resulting in the pollution of river.
One of the busiest by-pass bridges, that connects Sopore town with Handwara and Kupwara which costs around 20 years of completion, is a complete failure. The failure of the bridge is a major cause of concern and worry to people.
Besides all these shortfalls, there are no family park where we can spend quality time. All though, the first ever public park project was initiated but it has not been completed since years and has been in shambles and has become a hub of gambling and drugs.
We appeal the government, administration and other concerned officials to look out at these critical issues. The town has been neglected by the successive governments and needs immediate holistic developments on all fronts as the town presents rout, apathy and government negligence since decades.
Author is a research scholar at NIT, Srinagar