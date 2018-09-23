About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sopore Thang-ta championship concludes

Srinagar:

Two days district Thang TA championship was concluded here at Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Educational Trust Sopore on 22 September 2018.
In all, 275 participants participated in The Championship which was organized by the district Baramulla Thang-Ta Association and was sponsored by J&K State Sports council. The chief guest on the concluded function was Syed Khurshid Tariq district sports officer Baramulla, youth service and sports, Baseema vice chair person of SRM Welkin Educational Trust, Principal M Matoo SRM Welkin Educational Trust and Ghulam Hassan Dar ZPO was guest of honor.

 

