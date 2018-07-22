Sopore teenager dies after found lying unconscious on road

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A teenage boy from Sopore died hours after being hospitalized at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Srinagar, on Saturday.
Police said that Zeeshan Rafi Banday son of Rafi Ahmad Banday, a resident of Naseem Bagh Krankshivan Colony Sopore died at SKIMS.
He was shifted to SKIMS after being found lying on road in an unconscious state.
“The deceased was found lying on roadside in an unconscious state at Nowpora Model Town area of Sopore on Saturday afternoon by few locals. He was rushed to Sub-district hospital Sopore where the doctors referred him to SKIMS for advanced treatment, where he succumbed,” police said.
A case has been registered and further investigations have been initiated.
Meanwhile Block Medical Officer Sopore Dr Sami while talking to Rising Kashmir said, “The boy was breathing his last when he was admitted at SDH Sopore. After initials treatment, we referred him to SKIMS. There was no external injury, so we can't say anything about the cause of death,” Dr Sami said.