Sopore teenager died due to scuffle with Classmates: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Day after a teen age boy was found unconscious in Sopore and later died in Srinagar hospital. Police Sunday said that his death occurred due to a scuffle between the class mates.
Police said that preliminary investigations reveal that the mishap occurred due to a scuffle between the classmates that led to the tragic killing of the boy.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that the boys have been identified and are being questioned.
He said the prelim investigations reveal that there was a scuffle between the boys who are also classmates and one of the boys hit Zeeshan Banday of Naseem Bagh Sopore on his head. He said the postmortem report was still awaited.
SSP said that though the boy who hit Zeeshan is still untraceable but his parents have been contacted.
He said other boys who were present there are being questioned. A case under section 174 has been registered with the local police station. (KNS)