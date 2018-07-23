Sopore teenage boy died in scuffle with schoolmate: Police

Noor ul HaqSopore:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said a teenage boy who died at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar yesterday, after found lying in an unconscious state in Sopore area of District Baramulla, was hit by his schoolmate during a scuffle.
A police official at Sopore said that the boy, according to preliminary investigation, died during a scuffle with his schoolmate, who is studying in 8th standard.
While talking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that preliminary investigation reveals that Zeeshan, a 9th standard student died in a scuffle.
“We have so far detained one boy for questioning. He is a class 8th student. Preliminary investigation reveals that Zeeshan Banday of Naseem Bagh Sopore, was hit in the head during the scuffle. Further investigation is on,” SSP Sopore said.
“Autopsy has been conducted. The report is awaited,” he said.
SSP Sopore said that after contacting the parents of the boy, the accused and other boys who were present at the site of crime, were detained and questioned by the police.
In this regard, a case under section 174 has been registered with the local police station.
Block Medical Officer Sopore Dr Sami said that the deceased boy was shifted to Sub District Hospital by some locals in an unconscious state on Saturday.
“He was in an unconscious state and breathing his last. He had few bruises on his forehead but there were no external injuries,” Dr Sami said.
On Saturday, a teenage boy was found lying on a roadside in Model Town area of Sopore in an unconscious state, where from he was taken to the sub district hospital Sopore by locals. He was later on shifted to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment where he breathed his last.