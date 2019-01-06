About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sopore shuts to remember 1993 massacre victims

Published at January 06, 2019 11:45 AM 0Comment(s)1098views


Noor ul Haq

Sopore

A complete shutdown is being observed on Sunday in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to mark the 26th anniversary of the 1993 massacre.

All shops and business establishments are closed, while traffic off the roads in the town.

Eyewitness said that Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the town to prevent any protest in the town.

On 6 January  in 1993 at least 57 civilians were killed and hundreds of shops and residential houses were razed to ground by personnel of  Border Security Forces after its men were attacked  by militants in the town. 

Earlier, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on its 26th anniversary.

Joint Resistance Leadership had called for complete shutdown in Sopore today and appealed people to participate in Fateh-a- Khawani for the victims. Meanwhil, authorities suspended train services from Baramulla to Srinagar as a precautionary measure.

 

(File picture)

