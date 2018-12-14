About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sopore shuts over militant killings

Published at December 14, 2018


Noor ul Haq

Sopore

A complete shutdown is being observed in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to mourn the killing of two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in a gunfight with government forces in Brath Kalan on Thursday.

 

Witnesses said that all the shops and other business establishments are closed in Sopore town and its adjacent areas while a thin movement of traffic is being witnessed on the roads.

 

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants Owais Ahmad Bhat alias Abu Bakar of Gund Brath and Tahir Ramzan Dar alias Abu Abdullah of Saidpora were killed yesterday in a gunfight with the government forces in Brath Kalan village- 8 kilometres away from Sopore town.

 

Authorities had already ordered suspension of class work in all government and private educational institutions in Sopore sub division to maintain law and order situation in the town.

