Sopore shuts for the second consecutive day over militant killing

May 11, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Complete shutdown is being observed on second consecutive day in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday to mourn the killing of a local militant.

Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umar, a resident of Model Town Sopore, was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces in Shopian area of South Kashmir on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses said that all shops and other business establishments are closed in the town while public transport is off the roads. However, thin movement of private vehicles was seen on the roads.

All the educational institutions in Sopore subdivision are also closed while as internet services were restored by the authorities late Friday evening.

Earlier Additional District Commissioner Sopore had ordered closure of all the educational institutions in sub division Sopore as a precautionary measure.