Sopore shuts for second consecutive day over militant’s killing

May 12, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A complete shutdown was observed on second consecutive day in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday to mourn the killing of a local militant.

Police said that Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umar, a resident of Model Town Sopore, was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces in Shopian area of South Kashmir on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses said that all shops and other business establishments remained closed in the town while public transport off the roads. However, thin movement of private vehicles was seen on the roads.

Educational institutions in Sopore township also remained closed while as internet services were restored by the authorities late Friday evening.

Earlier Additional District Commissioner Sopore had ordered closure of all the educational institutions in sub division Sopore as a precautionary measure.

“In view of prevailing situation and as a precautionary measure, Govt Degree college. Sopore, higher secondary school boys and higher secondary school girls Sopore shall suspend their class work tomorrow on May 11th 2019,” read an order issued by the additional district magistrate Sopore. Additional troops were deployed in the town and adjacent areas to thwart any protests.