Sopore shuts down to mourn Hurriyat activist’s killing

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A complete shutdown was observed in Sopore and Zainageer areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday against the killing of a Hurriyat activist in Bomai area of Sopore last week.
A spontaneous shutdown was also observed to protest the killing of two Pakistani militants in Arampora area of Sopore on Thursday.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for a complete shutdown on Friday in Sopore and Zainageer areas to protest the killing of Hurriyat activist Hakeem ur Rehman Sultani of Bomai Sopore by unknown gunmen.
Hakeem ur Rehman Sultani, a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist was killed by unknown gunmen on September 8 in Bomai Sopore metres away from his home. Jammu and Kashmir police however claimed that Hakim Sultani was killed by militants.
All shops, business establishments, schools and colleges remained shut in Sopore and Zaingeer areas while public transport was off the roads.
Earlier authorities had ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Sopor sub-division for precautionary measures in view of militant killings in Sopore and Hurriyat call for a shutdown. Additional deployment of police and paramilitary forces was placed in volatile areas of Sopore to thwart any protests.
Reports said that on Friday morning scores of youth gathered in Arampora area of Sopore and staged a protest against the killing of two militants in the area on Thursday.
The protesting youth pelted stones on the forces deployed in the area ensuing clashes. Government forces retaliated by firing tear gas shells to disperse them, resulting in injuries to one youth. The injured was identified as Zahoor Ahmad. Reports said that soon after the Friday prayers scores of youth staged a protest demonstration and chanted pro freedom and anti India slogans. The protesters tried to march towards the main chowk Sopore but were stopped by the forces deployed in the area resulting in clashes. However no untoward incident was reported from any part of the township.