Sopore shuts after local militant killed in Shopian gunfight

May 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Shutdown is being observed in Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the killing of a local militant in a gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Sopore while public transport is off the roads.

A police official said a militant was killed in a brief gunfight with forces at Amshipora village of Shopian.

Reports said the slain militant, identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai, is resident of Model Town Sopore.

However, officials are yet to confirm his identity and group affiliation.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Sopore.

“In view of the prevailing situation and a precautionary measure, all schools, higher secondaries and degree colleges, both private or Govt run in sub division Sopore, shall remain closed today on May 10,” read the order