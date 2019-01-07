Sopore remains shut, remembers 1993 martyrs

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A complete shutdown was observed on Sunday in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to mark the 26th anniversary of the 1993 massacre.
Eyewitness said that all shops and business establishments remained closed, while traffic off the roads in the town.
Members of the civil society and traders gathered at the martyrs' graveyard and offered special prayers for the slain. Holding banners and playcards civil society members took out a peaceful protest demonstration and marched up to main chowk, Sopore.
They were demanding justice to the victims and punishment to perpetrators. Reports said that hundreds of Sopore residents also offered congregational Fateha for the slain at the mosques in the town.
On 6 January in 1993 at least 57 civilians were killed and hundreds of shops and residential houses were razed to ground by personnel of Border Security Forces after its men were attacked by militants in the town. Earlier, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on its 26th anniversary.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for complete shutdown in Sopore today and appealed people to participate in Fateh-a- Khawani for the victims. Meanwhile, authorities suspended train services from Baramulla to Srinagar as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile eyewitness said that slight presence of police and paramilitary forces were seen in the town. In 2018, 4 policemen were killed in a landmine blast triggered by suspected militants on the same day.