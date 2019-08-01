Sopore police seize huge quantity of contraband substance

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police has continued its action against drug dealings in Sopore and recovered huge quantity of charas, said the spokesman.

“One drug peddler identified as Farooq Ahmad Changal who is running a hotel at Chota Bazar Sopore. He was actively involved in supplying drugs in the area,” police spokesman added in the statement.

“Officers have recovered 2.25 kilograms of charas. However, the drug peddler taking advantage of overcrowded market and congested area managed to escape. A team has been constituted to nab the accused”.

In this regard, a case FIR No 214/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and initiated investigation in the matter.