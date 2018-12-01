Sopore observes shutdown for 2nd day

Noor ul HaqSopore Nov 30:
A complete shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday to mourn the killing of a local militant in Budgam gunfight.
All shops and business establishments remained closed in the town while public transport remained off the roads.
Authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions across Sopore town as a precautionary measure.
Minor clashes between protesting youth and the ngovernment forces were reported from various places of the town.
The protesting youth clashed with the government forces at Ashpeer, Arampora, bus stand Sopore, near police station Sopore and Iqbal market after Friday prayers.
Additional forces were deployed in the market to thwart any protests in the area.
Mehraj-ud-Din Khan alias Maroof of New Colony Sopore was killed in a fierce gunfight along with top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jatt in Chattergam Budgam Wednesday morning.