Sopore observes shutdown against militant killing

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A complete shutdown was observed on Saturday in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to mourn the killing of a local militant who was killed in a brief encounter at Pohrupeth Handwara area on Thursday night.
Reports said that all the shops and other business establishments remained closed in the town, while as thin movement of public transport was witnessed on the roads in the town. Additional deployment of government forces was placed in the town to thwart any protests. However, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the town.
Jammu and Police on Thursday said that a Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant Naseer Ahmed Teli of Gulabad Sopore was killed in a brief encounter with government forces in Pohrupeth area of Handwara on Thursday night. Naseer according to police had joined militant ranks on October 03, 2018.
In view of the militant killing, Sopore authorities had ordered suspension of class work in all higher secondary schools and colleges across Sopore town as a precautionary measure.