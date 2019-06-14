Sopore media fraternity pays tributes to RK founder

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Media fraternity of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday paid rich tributes to veteran journalist and founding editor, Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary today on Thursday this afternoon.

A meeting of media men of Sopore was presided over by journalist, Ghulam Hassan to commemorate the first death anniversary of Bukhari who—along with two security guards—was brutally killed last year on June 14 outside his Rising Kashmir office in Press Enclave Srinagar.

The fraternity remembered the contributions of Bukhari that he made to the institution of media in Kashmir.

While paying rich tributes, Fateh was offered to the departed soul of Bukhari. All the members Bilal Bhat, Mir Imtiyaz, Muzafar Bhat, Syed Fayaz, Himayoon Malik , Rahee Mohiuddin Farooz Iqbal of Press Club Sopore participated in this meeting.