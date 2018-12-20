Sopore labourer abducted by car-borne persons last week released unharmed

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A 32-year-old labourer who was abducted last week by car-borne persons from Brath Kallan crossing in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was released unharmed on Tuesday night by the unknown abductors.
Reports said that Tariq Ahmad Ganaie who was abducted by unknown persons reached his home in Bomai late Tuesday night at around 1 a.m. He was held captive for four days at some unknown place.
32 years old Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, a labourer, was abducted by unknown gunmen on December 15, half a kilometre away from his home in Bomai village of Sopore.
Earlier Ganaie family had made a passionate appeal to the abductors for Tariq's release through social media. While talking to Rising Kashmir, Tariq Ahmad Ganaie said that few unidentified persons abducted him from Brath Kalan crossing on December 15.
“They (unidentified persons) blindfolded me and took me to some unknown place in a vehicle. I don't know who they were and where i was kept all these days. Last night, i was released half a kilometre away from my home,” a visibly frightened Tariq said.