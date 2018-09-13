About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sopore gunfight: Two militants killed, searches underway

Published at September 13, 2018 12:01 PM 0Comment(s)2100views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants have been killed in a gunfight at Arampora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An army officer said that two militants were killed in the operation at Taliyan Mohalla area of Arampora, Sopore.

The searches are on to retrieve the bodies from the site, he said.

Earlier, a joint team of army’s 22RR, SOG and CRPF laid a siege in the area following specific information about the presence of some militants late last night.

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal earlier said that the gunfight broke out after the hiding militants lobbed a grenade and fired live ammunition on the search party.

“The search parties have launched searches to retrieve the bodies of the militants, SSP said. (GNS)

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

