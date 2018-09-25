Sopore Gunfight: Two militants killed, operation on

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants were killed in an encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore on Tuesday.
Reports said two militants have been killed so far in an ongoing encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore.
An army officer confirmed the killing of two militants and said the operation is underway.
Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore, Javaid Iqbal said that bodies of militants are yet to be recovered and operation is at final stage.
Earlier, a joint team of army’s 22 RR, SOG and CRPF laid a siege at Nowpora area of Tujjer in Sopore late last night and a brief gunfight took place. (GNS)