Sopore gunfight: Slain militants identified

The two militants, who were killed in a gunfight with Government forces in outskirts of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday have been identified.
Police said the slain militants have been as Abu Maaz of Pakistan and Abdul Majeed Mir alias Sameer son of Bashir Ahmad Mir of Tujar-Sharief Bomai in Sopore.
Police said the duo were associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit and Maaz was the top commander of the outfit in North Kashmir.
Maaz and Mir were killed in a gunfight with Government forces at Tujjar area of Sopore on Tuesday.