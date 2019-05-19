About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 19, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Sopore gunfight leaves militant dead

A militant was killed in a gunfight with forces in Hathlangoo village of north Kashmir's Sopore township on Saturday.
A police spokesman said based on a tip-off, army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search operation at Hathlangoo village of Sopore in the morning.
“During the search operation, the hiding militant fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said.
In the ensuing encounter, a militant identified as Waseem Ahmad Naik son of Abdul Gani Naik of Udipora Barsoo in Awantipora.
Meanwhile, authorities suspended internet services in Sopore town as a precautionary measure.
“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” said the police spokesman.

Latest News

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 19, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Sopore gunfight leaves militant dead

              

A militant was killed in a gunfight with forces in Hathlangoo village of north Kashmir's Sopore township on Saturday.
A police spokesman said based on a tip-off, army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search operation at Hathlangoo village of Sopore in the morning.
“During the search operation, the hiding militant fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said.
In the ensuing encounter, a militant identified as Waseem Ahmad Naik son of Abdul Gani Naik of Udipora Barsoo in Awantipora.
Meanwhile, authorities suspended internet services in Sopore town as a precautionary measure.
“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” said the police spokesman.

News From Rising Kashmir

;