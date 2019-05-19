Sopore gunfight leaves militant dead

May 19, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A militant was killed in a gunfight with forces in Hathlangoo village of north Kashmir's Sopore township on Saturday.

A police spokesman said based on a tip-off, army’s 22 RR, CRPF and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search operation at Hathlangoo village of Sopore in the morning.

“During the search operation, the hiding militant fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said.

In the ensuing encounter, a militant identified as Waseem Ahmad Naik son of Abdul Gani Naik of Udipora Barsoo in Awantipora.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended internet services in Sopore town as a precautionary measure.

“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” said the police spokesman.

