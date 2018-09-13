About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sopore gunfight: Fresh firing resumes after brief lull

Published at September 13, 2018 10:00 AM 0Comment(s)1758views


Sopore gunfight: Fresh firing resumes after brief lull

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Fresh firing resumes at Arampora area of Teliyan Mohalla area of North Kashmir's Sopore after long lull.

As per sources firing was stopped in order to allow safe passage of civilians around the suspected spot where trapped militants were hiding. After successfully evacuating the civilian gunfight resumed between militants and government forces.

Earlier SSP Sopore Javiad Iqbal said that a brief exchange of firing occurred between militants and goverment forces after contact was established, he further said that firing has stopped right now but tight cordoned is still intact.

Meanwhile mobile internet and class work in all educational institutions have been suspended in Sopore for precautionary measures.

Shutdown is being observed in parts of Sopore.

Till this story was filed fresh exchange of firing was going on.(GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top