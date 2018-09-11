About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sopore girl’s wedding turns into mourning as militant brother dies in gunfight

Published at September 11, 2018 09:55 AM 0Comment(s)1836views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Sister of one of the two militants killed in a gunfight with government force in Galoora area of Handwara area of Kupwara was getting married on Tuesday.

Reports said that the slain militant, Liyaqat Ahmad Lone son of late Ghulam Mohidin Lone had joined militant ranks on 8 July this year, marking the second anniversary of Hizb commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

A family member of the slain militant said his sister was getting married today. “We are going to collect his body,” he said and broke down.

No conversation was possible thereafter. Locals of the area said that Liyaqat was father of three children and left home this year.

“We have not seen him since July this year and we also did not know he has joined militant ranks,” a local said.

Earlier, police and army claimed to have killed the two militants in a gunfight at Galoora area of Handwara. (GNS)

