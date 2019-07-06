Sopore fruit growers, traders protest highway ban; appeal revocation

July 06, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Urge admin to prevent communalizing Amarnath yatra

Hundreds of fruit growers and traders Friday held a protest demonstration against the ban on civilian traffic movement by the state administration to allow free and secure movement of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The fruit growers and traders association assembled at Asia's second largest fruit Mandi in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district and held a massive protest demonstration. They termed the move as an assault on the economy and livelihood of the people of Kashmir especially fruit growers.

Holding placards that read, "Revoke Highway Ban", "yatries are our guests", the protestors shouted slogans against Governor’s administration and “communal elements” who want to give Amarnath pilgrimage Yatra a communal color.

"Yatris are our guests but governor administration is creating problems for us in the guise of providing protection to Yatris. Our protest is against the economic blockade and not against Yatris. They are our guests. We welcome them. But the blockade by governor administration for 5 hours on a daily basis on highway is only to destroy the fruit industry in the valley," said Irfan Ahmad Dar, a fruit grower who was part of the protests.

The protestors appealed the governor administration to revoke the highway ban as blockade of highway at a peak season will badly affect the fruit industry.

Fayaz Ahmad Malik President Fruit Growers Association said that yatra is going on from last 60 years but Kashmir is witnessing this blockade for the first time.

"If the highway ban isn't revoked, the fruit industry will be badly affected. 70-80 per cent of the populace in the state are dependent on fruit industry. Fruit industry is the backbone of our economy and a ban on civilian traffic at a peak season will only weaken the economy," Fayaz Malik said.

He said the shelf life of early fruit happens to be 2 or 3 days, and if the vehicles remain stuck in highway the fruit will rot before reaching the fruit mandi which will cause huge losses to fruit industry.

While appealing the governor administration for an earliest revocation of the highway ban, Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that fruit growers and traders are already under debt and this ban can prove dangerous for their survival.

"Frequent hailstorms, wind storms and debt has already caused a lot of damage to the fruit growers," Malik added.

Earlier in an order, authorities had ordered a complete ban on civilian traffic movement to allow free and secure movement of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The order stated that there will be a ban on 97 km-stretch from Qazigund to Nashri between 1000 hrs to 1500 hrs on the civilian traffic movement which will continue till the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage.

The Yatra vehicles will be allowed to move between 10 a.m to 3 p.m on either side daily during which no other vehicles will be allowed to ply on 97-km stretch from Qazigund to Nashri.

The move has led to criticism from various sections of the society terming the move as an assault on the economy and livelihood of the people of Kashmir.