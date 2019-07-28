Sopore family looted at toy gunpoint

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir Desk

Masked men brandishing toy guns looted valuables of a family in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday night

Reports said the masked men holding toy guns entered the house of Mohammad Altaf Janwari son of Ghulam Qadir Janwari of Alamdar Mohallah in Krankshivan area of Sopore last night.

The men scared the family by showing the gun, which the family later on came to know was actually a toy gun.

The men took away cash worth fifty one thousand eight hundred rupees and a mobile phone from the family, the family said.

One of the family members said that they were held hostage at a toy gunpoint in their own house by the robbers, wearing army uniform.

A police officer said that a team has been deputed to the spot to assess the details.

"We will be in a position to say more once we are done with our investigations," he said. (GNS)