Sopore encounter: militant killed, operation continues

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A militant was killed by government forces in a gunfight which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in of Sopore in this north Kashmir district, official sources said.

On a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation at Hathlangoo, Sopore, this morning.

All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, the sources said.

As the forces intensified searches, hiding militants fired upon the them, triggering a gunfight.

Intermittent firing was going on in the area till last reports came in.