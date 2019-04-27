Sopore Economic Alliance holds condolences meet

April 27, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Economic Alliance of Sopore conducted an emergency condolence meet in Sopore.

Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Ganie in this meeting discussed the untimely death of a famous and young business man Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat proprietor of Ishko Gass Agency of Srinagar and cousin of well known businesses man Mohammad Ashraf Bhat proprietor of Bhat Gass Agency Sopore.

In the meeting, all the members took part in the prayer and paid tributes to the late Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat on his untimely death. The members extended their solidarity to the bereaved family.