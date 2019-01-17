Sopore bridge connecting Asia’s largest fruit Mandi posing threat to commuters

Noor ul HaqSopore:
Sopore Bypass Bridge—which took 23 years to complete is in shambles—creating inconvenience to hundreds of pedestrians and commuters plying on this vital bridge connecting various North Kashmir areas with Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
The bridge was thrown open for general public by former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed after a long wait of 23 years in August 2015.
Commuters plying on this route said that the bypass bridge was in shambles and is posing a threat to life of people. They alleged that neither the Beacon authorities nor the district administration was taking any pains for repairing the bridge. They said that the being the main route for trucks and load carriers plying from Asia's second largest Fruit Mandi, the fruit growers of Sopore and its adjacent areas said that within a short span of three years, the bridge has completely deteriorated.
“The Sopore bypass bridge took 23 years to build and within six or seven months. it developed cracks. Authorities then closed it for a road test after inauguration. Now only after three years, the bridge has completely deteriorated. The iron grills are visible posing threats to the life of commuters,” Abdul Majeed Dar, a fruit grower of Sopore said. He said that the potholes and open iron grills are posing a threat to the life of common people.
The locals of Sopore demanded that the bridge should be closed till all the cracks and potholes are repaired. "Thousands of vehicles ply daily on this route. More than 100 fruit laden trucks pass on a daily basis via this bridge. The cracks and potholes are proving dangerous and can become the source of a major mishap. It also suggests that substandard material was used in the construction of bridge. Action should be initiated against the concerned agency, responsible for its construction also,” said Fayaz Ahmad Malik, President of Sopore fruit Mandi. He said that even the approach road on both sides of the bridge sunk several times in last three years.
"Locals with the help of commuters repaired the approach road. But government isn't taking any pains in repairing the approach road not to talk of the bridge. Previous coalition government of PDP-BJP inaugurated the bypass bridge in a hurry without any proper road test. The district administration is also in a deep slumber, "said Muneeb, a daily commuter on this route.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore, Ashiq Hussain Lily said that the concerned department has already been noticed about the deteriorated condition of the bypass bridge. "The matter has been taken into consideration and will be sorted out in coming days. I will personally remind the officials," ADC Sopore said.