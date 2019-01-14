Sopore boy reveals cover page of his upcoming book ‘The Golden Melody’

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 13:
Saheem Bukhari, 17-year-old boy from north Kashmiri’s Baramulla district Sunday revealed the cover of his upcoming book ‘The Golden Melody’.
Hailing from Sopore, a 12th class student, Saheem said his upcoming book talks about love, happiness, motivation and the conflict. The book is published by Lieper Publications.
Speaking on the occasion, Shiekh Abdul Wahid said the young author has done a commendable job. He said the cover page of the book depicts the true essence of the situation.
“It is the best book to know the young minds and our youth should come out from the conflict. Although it cannot be neglected,” he said.
He said there is a lot of talent among youth in Kashmir and now they are coming forward. We should encourage our children to choose their interest rather than compelling them in other ways,” Wahid said.
Author of the book, Bukhari on the occasion said he finds himself happy in motivating others. He said there is a deep connection between conflict and the motivation.
“We can come out of the conflict by motivation,” he said adding that he is thankful to his parents and teachers for making this thing possible.
Dr Asim Shahzad said the young author should focus more on the concepts rather than diverting towards other issues.
“If author picks up some concept, he should focus and write more on that subject so that the readers or listeners may get deep knowledge about it,” Shahzad said.
The event was attended by Managing Director of Sanctorum Institute Sopore, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Faheem Bhat, students, authors, and other dignitaries. The event was hosted by writer Shuja Tasleem.
