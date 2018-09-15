Sopore beats Chrar-i-Sharif College by 3 wkts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the ongoing Prof. Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup, Government Degree College (GDC) Sopore defeated GDC Chrar-i-Sharief by three wickets in a low scoring game here at Islamia College Turf wicket on Friday. After winning the toss GDC Sopore invited opponents to bat. Chrar-i-Sharief team could score 113 runs only in 21 overs losing all the players.
For them Haris scored 32 runs in 50 balls and Waseem17 in 26 balls. For Sopore Zubair took four wickets and Tanveer three.
Chasing a modest total of 114 runs the Sopore lost some early wickets but then with the help of 46 runs by Azhar in 56 deliveries and 23 in 29 by Umair they ovehaulled the target in 23.1 overs losing 7 wickets. For Chrar i Sharief Samiullah and Umar Wani took 2 wickets each.
Earlier the teams were introduced to the Prof. Peerzada Mohammad Yousuf, Dean academic Cluster University Kashmir the Chief guest on the occassion and Prof. Yasin Ahmed Shah Principal Islamia College Srinagar.
On Monday Amar Singh College Srinagar will lock horn with GDC Ganderbal in the third match of the tournament. The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education Islamia College Srinagar in memory of Prof. Mohammad Yousuf Ex Principal of the college.