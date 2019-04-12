Sopore, Baramulla towns witness low voter turnout

April 12, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

The twin towns of Sopore and Baramulla in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district witnessed low voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls held for Baramulla parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

As per the details provided by the election media centre Baramulla, scores of polling booths in Baramulla town and Sopore town witnessed low voter turnout as registered voters refrained from voting for the Lok Sabha polls.

Locals said people stayed away from casting their votes in the twin towns of the district.

In Baramulla town, majority of the polling booths witnessed minimal voter turnout despite special security arrangements made by the district administration.

“In Syed Kareem, two votes were polled out of the total 1181, at Bangalow Bagh only three votes were polled out of 838 votes while in Baghi Islam only one vote was polled out of the total 1018 votes. Qazi Hammam witnessed six votes out of 559, in Jamia A only one vote was polled out of 192, at Jamia B one vote was cast out of 406, at Ganie Hamaam three votes were polled out of 413, at Kakarhamaam eight votes were polled out of 431, at Khawaja Sahab five votes were polled out of 543,” an official said.

Sopore town also witnessed a low voter turnout with Dooru, the ancestral village of Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani, witnessing a complete boycott.

A poll official in Sopore said that in the ancestral village of the Hurriyat leader not a single vote was polled at three polling booths of Duroo Sopore.

“At Duroo A, B and C, not a single vote was polled. A total of 2707 registered voters were supposed to take part in the elections from Duroo Sopore,” he said.

The official said that in Brath Kalan Sopore, out of the 1716 votes, only 20 votes were polled.

In Palhallan area of Pattan, clashes were reported between youth and the government forces throughout the day.

A female voter was reportedly injured when she was hit by a stone.

A total of 16.26 percent voter turnout was witnessed in the Baramulla assembly constituency while in Sopore constituency 4.35 percent voter turnout was witnessed.

Out of the 87,825 votes, a total of 14,281 votes were polled in the Baramulla assembly constituency and in Sopore constituency out of the 11,928 registered voters, a total number of 4864 votes were polled.