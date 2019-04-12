About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

Sopore, Baramulla towns witness low voter turnout

 The twin towns of Sopore and Baramulla in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district witnessed low voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls held for Baramulla parliamentary constituency on Thursday.
As per the details provided by the election media centre Baramulla, scores of polling booths in Baramulla town and Sopore town witnessed low voter turnout as registered voters refrained from voting for the Lok Sabha polls.
Locals said people stayed away from casting their votes in the twin towns of the district.
In Baramulla town, majority of the polling booths witnessed minimal voter turnout despite special security arrangements made by the district administration.
“In Syed Kareem, two votes were polled out of the total 1181, at Bangalow Bagh only three votes were polled out of 838 votes while in Baghi Islam only one vote was polled out of the total 1018 votes. Qazi Hammam witnessed six votes out of 559, in Jamia A only one vote was polled out of 192, at Jamia B one vote was cast out of 406, at Ganie Hamaam three votes were polled out of 413, at Kakarhamaam eight votes were polled out of 431, at Khawaja Sahab five votes were polled out of 543,” an official said.
Sopore town also witnessed a low voter turnout with Dooru, the ancestral village of Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani, witnessing a complete boycott.
A poll official in Sopore said that in the ancestral village of the Hurriyat leader not a single vote was polled at three polling booths of Duroo Sopore.
“At Duroo A, B and C, not a single vote was polled. A total of 2707 registered voters were supposed to take part in the elections from Duroo Sopore,” he said.
The official said that in Brath Kalan Sopore, out of the 1716 votes, only 20 votes were polled.
In Palhallan area of Pattan, clashes were reported between youth and the government forces throughout the day.
A female voter was reportedly injured when she was hit by a stone.
A total of 16.26 percent voter turnout was witnessed in the Baramulla assembly constituency while in Sopore constituency 4.35 percent voter turnout was witnessed.
Out of the 87,825 votes, a total of 14,281 votes were polled in the Baramulla assembly constituency and in Sopore constituency out of the 11,928 registered voters, a total number of 4864 votes were polled.

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

Sopore, Baramulla towns witness low voter turnout

              

 The twin towns of Sopore and Baramulla in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district witnessed low voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls held for Baramulla parliamentary constituency on Thursday.
As per the details provided by the election media centre Baramulla, scores of polling booths in Baramulla town and Sopore town witnessed low voter turnout as registered voters refrained from voting for the Lok Sabha polls.
Locals said people stayed away from casting their votes in the twin towns of the district.
In Baramulla town, majority of the polling booths witnessed minimal voter turnout despite special security arrangements made by the district administration.
“In Syed Kareem, two votes were polled out of the total 1181, at Bangalow Bagh only three votes were polled out of 838 votes while in Baghi Islam only one vote was polled out of the total 1018 votes. Qazi Hammam witnessed six votes out of 559, in Jamia A only one vote was polled out of 192, at Jamia B one vote was cast out of 406, at Ganie Hamaam three votes were polled out of 413, at Kakarhamaam eight votes were polled out of 431, at Khawaja Sahab five votes were polled out of 543,” an official said.
Sopore town also witnessed a low voter turnout with Dooru, the ancestral village of Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani, witnessing a complete boycott.
A poll official in Sopore said that in the ancestral village of the Hurriyat leader not a single vote was polled at three polling booths of Duroo Sopore.
“At Duroo A, B and C, not a single vote was polled. A total of 2707 registered voters were supposed to take part in the elections from Duroo Sopore,” he said.
The official said that in Brath Kalan Sopore, out of the 1716 votes, only 20 votes were polled.
In Palhallan area of Pattan, clashes were reported between youth and the government forces throughout the day.
A female voter was reportedly injured when she was hit by a stone.
A total of 16.26 percent voter turnout was witnessed in the Baramulla assembly constituency while in Sopore constituency 4.35 percent voter turnout was witnessed.
Out of the 87,825 votes, a total of 14,281 votes were polled in the Baramulla assembly constituency and in Sopore constituency out of the 11,928 registered voters, a total number of 4864 votes were polled.

News From Rising Kashmir

;