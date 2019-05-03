Sonmarg to Zero Point taxi charges to be fixed soon

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Tourism tours Sonmarg, Mansabal

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Thursday toured Sonmarg and Manslabal Lake to take the stock of the developmental works and also identify the spots for wayside facilities en route for the convenience of travellers.

At Sonmarg, a meeting was held with District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan, Additional DC Shafqat Iqbal, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, SSP Tourism Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad besides other officers to discuss the rates of the taxi operators from Sonmarg to Zero point which is most frequented by the visitors.

During the meeting, it was decided that rates in consultation with the service providers will be fixed and regulated so that travellers can make a fair judgment of the charges for local sightseeing at Sonmarg.

Director Tourism Kashmir said rate display boards will be erected at visible places besides the taxi operators will also keep the rate list in their vehicles for the information of the visitors.

Director Tourism also visited Mohan Marg at Lar Ganderbal where the department is developing Stein Museum, Tourist Facilitation Centre under Prime Ministers Development Programme (PMDP).

The Mohan Marg and Lar Marg is also being developed by department and projected for adventure tourism.

Mohan and Lar Marg meadows have historic importance where Sir Aurel Stein translated famous Rajtarangi book from Sanskrit into English in 1930s. Stein spent many summers at Mohan Marg meadows translating the Rajtarangi book. After the completion of his translations works, Stein erected a memorial at the place to commemorate his achievement.

Director Tourism Kashmir also visited Manigam base camp where the department would also erect convenience facilities for Amarnath Yatris. Later, in the evening, Director Tourism Kashmir also visited Mansabal tourist resort to see the facilities for the travellers.

During the tour, many spots were also identified for wayside facilities, cafeteria and public conveniences.