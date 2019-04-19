Some vote for JK’s special status, against Jamaat, highway ban

April 19, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Scores of people who boycotted 2017 by-polls for Srinagar parliament seat Thursday said this time they voted for protecting the special status of the State, countering the BJP and against the bans on Jamaat-e-Islami and civilian movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Riyaz Ahmad Mir, a voter at Punchgund village of Beerwah assembly segment, said he had not voted in 2017 by-polls because then the situation was not conducive as Kashmir had witnessed an uprising following the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

“Today Bharatiya Janata Party has entered our backyard. They have already planned to scrap Article 35-A and Article 370. I am voting to protect them,” Mir said.

He said he would have continued to boycott polls but believes his vote would help elect a representative who would stop BJP’s onslaught in the country.

Muhammad Shafi, another voter in Beerwah, said boycotting polls in 2017 brought them to a situation where Jamaat-e-Islami and civilian movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway were banned.

“This will stop only if we vote and empower a regional party. Our vote will safeguard our special position as well,” Shafi said. “However, I know our area will witness no development as has been the case in the past.”

Haris Ahmad, a voter at Gundipora village in Beerwah, said he came out to vote this time around because the last time’s boycott achieved nothing.

“Boycott serves no purpose. I believe that by voting this time we can better the situation in the Valley and stop the BJP,” Ahmad said.

Bashir Wani, a voter in Punchgund said Jamaat ban forced him to come out and vote in the polls.

“I want Congress to return in the State and in New Delhi too. In their tenure, nobody talked about banning any organisation or scrapping Article 370,” he said.

Wani said he had not voted in 2014 and 2017 parliament polls.

In 2017 by-polls for Srinagar parliament seat, Gundipora witnessed unprecedented boycott with the Election Commission of India ordering a re-poll in the village after violence erupted.

However, the villagers said that in the re-poll as well Gundipora witnessed complete boycott with voters of both the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party unanimously deciding to not participate in the elections then.

In Chill village of Khan Sahab assembly segment, Ghulam Mohammud who had boycotted the 2017 by-poll said he voted for development of his village which had been neglected by all the political leaders who represented the constituency since 1950.

“There was boycott here in the by-polls because a certain leader had advised us not to vote for PDP as they were then in alliance with the BJP,” he said. “I think my vote in 2017 will help BJP portray that everything in Kashmir is normal.”

Arif Javaid Bhat, a young voter in Beerwah, said he had boycotted the polls in 2017 as PDP-BJP was in power.

“Back then we thought our vote will strengthen mainstream parties and indirectly benefit the BJP but this vote is now to stop the same BJP and RSS,” Bhat said.

He said he believes BJP had openly declared a “war” against the people of the Valley and the only way to stop them was by voting.