Some schools exist only on papers

‘Blue-eyed’ teachers posted at schools without students
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 15:
The government-run schools in central Kashmir’s Budgam district are suffering from worst rationalization in terms of teacher-pupil ratio.
In Government Boys Middle School Razwan Budgam, 10 teachers are posted to teach 64 students while in the same zone in BMS Ompora 14 teachers are posted for 65 students.
In Government Primary School Wavoosa, four teachers are posted for 25 students and in Government Girls Primary School Shiekhpora, five teachers are posted for 24 students.
Furthermore, according to the official documents, available with Rising Kashmir, six Government Primary Schools with no student and teacher continue to remain “functional” on papers with the government failing to even club those “non-functional” schools.
These schools are Government Primary Schools at Lone M Ompora, Haknipora Budgam, Dadbagh, Ganie Mohalla, Mehdi Mohalla and Wander Mohalla.
In Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Budgam, 31 teachers are posted for 1156 students and in Government Higher Secondary School Budgam, 19 teachers are available for 1112 students.
In the main zone of Budgam district, apart from these schools, the official documents reveal that authorities clubbed 13 such schools in the district where no students were enrolled.
Similarly, in Soibugh zone of Budgam district, Girls Higher Secondary School Wadwan has four teachers for 162 students and in the Government Higher Secondary School Warerhail of the same zone, there are six teachers against the enrolment of 315 students.
In Government Primary School Wali Mohalla, no student is enrolled while three “blue-eyed” teachers, who happen to be relatives of politicians, bureaucrats and police officers, continue to remain posted there.
Likewise, in Narbal zone of the district, 23 teachers are posted in Government Higher Secondary School Narbal against the enrolment of 428 students and in Middle School Ohangam, seven teachers are posted for the 190 students enrolled there.
In zone Beerwah, one of the worst non-rationalized schools is Higher Secondary School Kandoora, which has 10 teachers for 11 students.
Compared to this, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Magam has seven teachers for 886 students and Government Higher Secondary School, Magam eight teachers against the enrolment of 785 students.
In zone Beerwah, 498 teachers are posted for 5923 students while in Nagam zone 399 teachers for 4955 students.