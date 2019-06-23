Some people tried to burn schools but Kashmiris stood up against it: Javadekar

June 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday said some persons in Kashmir tried to burn schools but people stood up against it.

“Some people in valley tried to burn down schools but they did not succeed as people of Kashmir stood against the move,” Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javedkar said at a function here.

The minister launched the signature tune of DD Kashir composed by Rahul Sharma, which resonates with the cultural ethos of the State.

“Those people, who tried to burn schools, were having hatred against the education system and burnt schools in valley which was their biggest sin,” he said.

Citing the examples of Prime Minister Scholarship program, Javedkar said hundreds of J&K students get admissions across India to get higher education.

“In 2018, we received more than 35000 applications for 5000 engineering and medical seats. It is a good sign for progress and development,” he said.

The union minister said India would soon become the largest country in the world, where every household has a television set.

"There is a new dream that every household will have a TV in the coming years. Out of 25 crore households in India and 18 crores have a TV set and still seven crore households are without a TV," he said.

Javdekar said television has seen massive expansion over last three decades with mushrooming of channels in late 1990s while Doordarshan being the only channel in 1970s.

"Today we have more than 700 TV channels on various fields. There was revolution in this field after private channels come up in 1992-93," he said.

The minister also appreciated the DD Kashir for working tirelessly over the years. They have gained popularity among masses in other parts of the country also.

He said free DTH set-top boxes would prove to be vital in meeting aspirations of the people especially those living in border areas.