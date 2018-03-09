Soldiers committing suicides due to high-level stress: Rasheed

‘Hate mongers should understand importance of humans’
Rising Kashmir NewsHandwara:
Expressing deep concern over committing of suicide by two army soldiers in Langate and Lolab during the last two days, AIP Chief and MLA Langate Er Rasheed Thursday said the unfortunate incidents have unmasked the stress among soldiers while serving in violence hit Kashmir.
While addressing a gathering in Handwara Rasheed said, “Both the incidents should open the eyes of hate mongers and war propagandists all over India must understand that those wearing uniform are also human beings and cannot always remain detached and isolated from what is happening around them and how it effects their personal lives.”
“These are not the incidents in isolation but such tragedies have happened in the past also when even army officers committed suicide after feeling distressed. Let the so called ultra nationalists not forget the fate of Major Avtar who killed renowned Human Rights Activist Jaleel Andrabi. The suicide committed by Major Avtar proves that sooner or later one realizes the mistake and finds the guilty in the court of conscience, even if the dirty AFSPA may give him impunity.”
Rasheed added: “Army or anyone else in uniform can never speak for himself for the want of professional constraints. Being alert round the clock, miles away from their native places, seeing innocents getting killed and other atrocities on Kashmiris very often too melt the hearts of a section of armed forces and they do express it with the locals especially common masses in remote villages while performing their duties.”
It is time for all those who truly respect human lives and feel pain of mothers to rise to the occasion and work for a durable settlement to Kashmir dispute, Rasheed said.
