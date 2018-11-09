Soldier killed in Indian firing: Pak Army

Sajjad HussainIslamabad, Nov 08:
A Pakistani soldier was killed in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan army said on Thursday.
“Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed was killed in Thub Sector due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops," army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.
He said Pakistan troops retaliated effectively and engaged enemy's posts involved in unprovoked firing.
The fallen soldier belongs to Sultanpur area of Bhimber district in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).