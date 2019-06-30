Sohan Koul's books released at Cultural Academy

June 30, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Noted writer Dr Sohan Lal Kaul on Saturday released his two Kashmiri books at Conference Hall of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL).

The books titled "Panin Panin Gunah" and " Waehshi Kath" feature the pain, hope , feelings and sufferings in Kashmir.

Dr Kaul said that his books explain the painful narratives of Kashmir. He said that his book 'Panin Panin Gunah' talks about the sins, sinful people and certain changes which need to be brought in the system.

"However, my other book, waehshi Kath talks about the hope, pain and feelings of Kashmiris. It also explains, amid sufferings, there is hope in Kashmir that someone will come and relieve the pain of people," said Kaul.

Speaking about his books, Koul said that he had written the books to put across to the public the thought of Kashmiri literature and to strengthen within them the desire to work towards better and strong Kashmiri literature.

Dr Kaul has contributed much to Kashmiri fiction. This is his fifth novel which portrays the current scenario of Kashmir.

He has shared the pain and agony of Kashmir since the release of his first novel ”Yotam Saier Paeth Gow”.

The book release was attended by poets, academicians and aspiring writers.

Function was presided by the noted broadcaster and poet Farooq Nazki. Vice- Chancellor, Prof Mushtaq A sidiqi, was the chief guest. Famous cartoonist, Bashir Ahmad Bashir was the guest of honor.

The writers stressed upon the necessity of such functions which encourage Kashmiri literature, especially the books, novels written in Kashmiri language.

A poet, critic and former Head of the Kashmiri Department at University of Kashmir, Prof Shad Ramzan and noted writer and critic of Kashmiri Literature Bashar Bashir read papers on the books.

In his speech Farooq Nazki said that the novels should be translated into the English language so that their literary contribution will reach outside the valley.

"Strong features and narratives written in Kashmiri language is need of the hour," he said.

