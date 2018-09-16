SOG’s actions tyrannical, threaten pro-freedom leaders: JRL

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL), Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Dr. Mohammad Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, expressed their concern over the use of what they term as “military arrogance” by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police to summon political leaders and activists to their respective camps.
The JRL termed the SOG action as a mark of “tyranny” to suppress the voice of a people.
Air Cargo Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Baramulla and in all other districts, the SOG personnel and the army intelligence agencies, as per reports from the political activists associated with the resistance movement, these agencies summon the said persons to their camps which has caused panic and consistent threat to their lives, alleged JRL.
The JRL made a fervent appeal to the UN and its Human Rights Commission and all other recognized human rights organizations to take serious cognizance of a dangerous threat to the life of pro-resistance activists, because persistent denial of political and civil rights to the people of Kashmir has made their lives vulnerable at the hands of SOG and other military agencies of India.