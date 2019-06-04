About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SOG personnel injured in accidental fire incident in south Kashmir

A personnel of Special Operation Group (SOG) of police was injured critically in an accidental fire at Kadipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.
Reports reaching GNS said that the SOG man Nazir Ahmad Ganaie (SPO) was hit by a bullet after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the SOG Camp at Kadipora today afternoon.
Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and shifted the injured SPO to district hospital Anantnag.
Confirming it, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrib told GNS that the health facility has received the injured SPO.
He said that after being treated upon, the SPO who has critical bullet wound in his chest was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that cognizance of the incident has been taken and further investigations taken up.
The officer, however, said that the cop was shifted to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar. (GNS)

